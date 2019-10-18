Surprise inspection at Rajkiya Bal Grih, staff pulled up

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:06 IST

LUCKNOW: Anita Bhatnagar Jain, additional chief secretary, food security, carried out a surprise inspection at Rajkiya Bal Grih (for women and girls), Moti Nagar, on Friday and reprimanded its staff for not maintaining records of inmates properly.

Jain also found that some of the girls of the Bal Grih were not going to school regularly.

Taking serious note of mismanagement, Jain directed the staff to update records of Bal Grih and ensure that all girls attend school regularly.

During inspection, the additional chief secretary also found that computers and sewing machines were locked in the store room.

She asked officials to make adequate use of the equipment and impart skill development training to the inmates.

Later, Jain inspected the primary school at Mahmoodpur under Mohanlalganj development block.

Meanwhile, more than 200 women officials, including IAS and IPS, reviewed women welfare schemes across the state. The inspection and feedback will continue on October 19 and 20 and officials would submit their reports to the government on October 25.

Earlier, chief minister held a meeting of officials and said, “All officers should inform women across the state about the ‘Kanya Sumangala’ scheme and make them aware of its benefits. They will also inform the women about other schemes launched by the government.”

The CM also reviewed schemes launched by various departments with regard to the development of women. He added that governments (state and centre) introduced more than 50 schemes for women’s welfare.

Manoj Kumar Rai, director (women and child welfare) said, “Women officials will review the schemes and inspect shelter homes. The feedback will be sent to the chief minister’s office.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:06 IST