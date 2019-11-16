e-paper
Surprise visit: Vij orders suspension of woman cop for being absent from duty at Panipat

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after taking oath as state home minister, Anil Vij on Saturday paid a surprise visit at Panipat city police station and ordered suspension of woman sub-inspector for remaining absent from duty.

As per information, the home minister was on his way to Delhi when he suddenly ordered to stop his cavalcade at the police station for an impromptu visit.

Vij inspected the attendance register and found that the woman cop, Nirmala, was absent from duty. He immediately asked the Panipat superintendent of police Sumit Kumar to issue her suspension orders.

Confirming the report, the SP said, “Yes, a woman sub-inspector has been suspended as she was not present at the police station during the minister’s visit.”

He said the minister also inspected the records and was satisfied with the working of the other officers.

During the visit, Vij talked to the complaints present at the police station and asked the officials to take immediate action on the pending complaints.

