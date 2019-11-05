Teacher beaten by mob for objecting to obscene act with girl

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:50 IST

A teacher of an Intermediate college in Soraon area was allegedly attacked and beaten brutally by a group of villagers after he objected to an obscene act with a girl during a medical check-up camp at the school on Tuesday afternoon.

The teacher sustained a fracture and multiple injuries and was admitted to Beli Hospital of the city. The group of villagers also attacked other staff and damaged furniture and important documents. An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the teacher and efforts are on to trace and arrest those involved in the crime, police said.

Station house officer, Soraon police station, inspector Anil Singh rushed to the scene on getting information and chased away the villagers. Singh said on the complaint of the teacher, a named FIR was lodged against five and 10 unnamed assailants. “Raids are being carried out to arrest the named assailants and identify the unnamed ones,” he added. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to reports, Shivbabu Pandey, a teacher at Adarsh Janta Intermediate College, was assisting a team of Soraon community health centre during the medical check-up camp organised at the school. He scolded and allegedly slapped a student when he indulged in obscene acts with a female student. Enraged over being scolded, the student went to the village and returned with a large group of villagers and launched a search for Pandey who locked himself in the office.

However, the attackers broke the door open and dragged out Pandey while attacking him brutally with sticks and rods. The mob chased away other college staff and medical team and broke the CCTV cameras installed at the school.

Youth’s body found, case lodged

Sensation prevailed in Kudapur village of Kaushambi after the body of a youth was found in an orchard early on Tuesday. The circumstances suggest that the youth was strangled to death after being attacked. The youth’s kin claimed that the youth had a dispute with some persons over gambling.

According to reports, residents spotted the body and raised an alarm. The body was later identified as that of Mahroz, 25, son of Vakeel Khan of the same village. SP Kaushambi Abhinandan said on the complaint of the kin of the deceased, a named FIR was lodged against five persons of the same village. Efforts were on to trace and arrest them, he added.