Tender for second golf course in Noida to be issued next month

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:24 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Monday said it is set to start the process of selecting an agency that will develop the city’s second golf course in Sector 151A, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The authority has prepared a tentative budget estimate for this project and it will be approved in its board meeting scheduled for January 31, 2020.

“Once the tentative budget and other project related proposals are approved by the board on January 31, we will float a tender to select a firm that will develop the golf course,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The authority will share the details of the budget and the detailed project report only after it is approved by the board. Once the tender is floated, the authority hopes to finalise an agency for the project in the next two or three months, paving the way to start work at the site, officials said.

On September 29, 2019, the authority, in its 197th board meeting, had approved a proposal to develop a golf course in Sector 151A. Now, the authority has prepared the budget, which will be first approved in the board before the tender is issued to hire an expert developer for the project.

Aspiring members will have to pay 50% membership fee upfront and the remainder can be paid later, officials said. The authority currently owns an 18-hole Noida golf course in Sector 38. The authority had developed this golf course in 1989 and it can no more accommodate new members.

“The new golf course will also be of 18 holes and give an opportunity to residents to take up the sport,” Maheshwari said.

The Noida authority has already acquired most of the 90 acres required for this project.

There are 1,500 membership applications already awaiting approval for this golf course, officials said.