Three held for stabbing and shooting dead man in Nand Nagri

Aug 07, 2019

New Delhi: Two days after a 25-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed and then shot dead in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police on Wednesday said they have arrested the three killers.

The interrogation of the suspects revealed that two of them were also involved in another murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in May, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

The DCP said that it was a two-day old scuffle that had prompted the trio to kill the victim, Vicky. “Vicky too had a criminal background and was an accused in four cases of theft and loot,” the DCP said.

The officer identified the arrested men as Sumit, Ajay Tyagi and Raj.

The events leading to the murder began on August 3 when Sumit, who works as a driver, had allegedly taunted Vicky’s friend Harsh. “Sumit had taunted Harsh for having a friend like Vicky who had a criminal background. When Harsh complained to Vicky about the taunt, Vicky roughed up Sumit,” said the DCP.

Vicky was outside his home on Monday evening, when Sumit allegedly arrived with his friends, Ajay Tyagi and Raj, and stabbed him four times. They then shot him multiple times and fled the spot.

The investigators later got hold of CCTV footage of a scooter on which the suspected killers had fled. “On Wednesday, we traced the scooter to Loni and caught Tyagi. At his instance, we arrested the other two suspects,” said the DCP.

