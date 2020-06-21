e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three of Raipur Rani family among 7 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula

Three of Raipur Rani family among 7 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula

The 22-year-old woman had got married on June 9. She along with two relatives, who attended the wedding in Delhi, have tested positive, three days after her husband was found infected

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three members of a family, including a newlywed woman, from Raipur Rani are among seven new Covid-19 cases reported in Panchkula on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 91.

However, according to official statement issued by the district authorities, the total number of positive cases stands at 87, as the health department is still verifying addresses of some patients.

The 22-year-old woman had got married on June 9. She along with a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old relative, who attended the wedding in Delhi, have tested positive. Her husband had already tested positive on June 18, after which samples of 20 people who were part of the wedding procession were taken.

Among others who were found infected are two members of a family in Kalka, including a 34-year-old man and a woman of the same age; a 42-year-old resident of Sector 26; and a 17-year-old woman from Bitna colony in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh is among four people from outside the district who tested positive in Panchkula on Sunday. The woman had delivered a child in the civil hospital. The labour room has been sanitised while the staff who attended to her have been home quarantined.

top news
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In