e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three seriously injured in car-truck collision on Ludhiana’s Tibba Road

Three seriously injured in car-truck collision on Ludhiana’s Tibba Road

Trip from Kapurthala to Yamunanagar in Haryana turns sour as speeding truck hits car in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The mangled remains of the Maruti Suzuki Alto that the victims were travelling in.
The mangled remains of the Maruti Suzuki Alto that the victims were travelling in.(HT Photo)
         

Three persons, including a woman, suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their car near Kirpal Ashram on Tibba Road on Saturday evening.

Two of the victims were identified as Jaspal Singh, 30, and Sardul Singh, 45, of Kapurthala. The woman, who is stated to be in a critical condition, has yet to be identified.

“The victims were travelling from Kapurthala to Yamunanagar in Haryana in a Maruti Suzuki Alto. When they reached near Kirpal Ashram in Ludhiana, a speeding truck hit their vehicle,” said sub-inspector Daljit Singh, SHO, Tibba police station.

The impact of the crash damaged the car completely, trapping the victims inside. The truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

The SHO said they will lodge an FIR against the truck driver after recording the statement of the victims.

top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In