Three seriously injured in car-truck collision on Ludhiana’s Tibba Road

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 20:14 IST

Three persons, including a woman, suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their car near Kirpal Ashram on Tibba Road on Saturday evening.

Two of the victims were identified as Jaspal Singh, 30, and Sardul Singh, 45, of Kapurthala. The woman, who is stated to be in a critical condition, has yet to be identified.

“The victims were travelling from Kapurthala to Yamunanagar in Haryana in a Maruti Suzuki Alto. When they reached near Kirpal Ashram in Ludhiana, a speeding truck hit their vehicle,” said sub-inspector Daljit Singh, SHO, Tibba police station.

The impact of the crash damaged the car completely, trapping the victims inside. The truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

The SHO said they will lodge an FIR against the truck driver after recording the statement of the victims.