Toddler among 3 hurt in vehicle pile-up on Sion-Panvel highway in Navi Mumbai

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:41 IST

Three seated in a car, including a toddler, suffered injuries after three vehicles piled up on the Sion-Panvel highway near Juinagar

railway station around 2pm on Sunday.

According to the police, the car in which the family was travelling from Mumbai to Raigad, stopped on the road after crossing Juinagar station. Sometime later, a dumper, which was also going in the same direction, stopped behind the car.

“A luxury bus which was going towards Mumbai from Satara, hit the dumper from the rear. The impact of the accident was such that the dumper veered ahead and rammed into the car,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

“There were four people inside the car when the accident took place, of whom three suffered injuries in the mishap. Some locals rushed them to a nearby hospital,” the officer said.

At the time of going to the press, the three injured were kept under observation at the hospital.

The injured have been identified as 24-year-old Madhura Andhere, her three-year-old daughter Shanaya and their relative Shivaji Andhere, 21.

“Prima facie it appears that the bus driver was speeding. He thus lost the control on the vehicle and rammed into the dumper,” the police officer said.

The police has registered a first information report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act against the bus driver.

“We are investigating the case and will arrest the driver of the luxury bus soon,” another police officer from Sanpada police station said

.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:41 IST