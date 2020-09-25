Total bandh in Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda against Centre’s farm bills

The usually bustling city of Amritsar wore a deserted look on Friday with shops and offices closed and street vendors off the streets as it observed a total bandh in support of the call given by farmer organisations against the Centre’s bills to liberalise the farm sector.

Police personnel were deployed at key points in town to ensure law and order.

Transport services were hit and government departments besides banks and private companies reported low attendance as most residents chose to stay home.

“The shutdown will be instrumental in increasing pressure on the Centre that is adamant on implementing the farm bills. All sections of society have given a good response to the bandh call. We will demonstrate peacefully against the Centre’s move,” said Rattan Singh Randhawa, the state vice-president of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha.

Few devotees turned up to pay obeisance at Golden Temple in the morning. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced that its offices will remain closed in support of the bandh call.

Punjab Police personnel deployed outside Hall Gate in Amritsar on Friday. ( Sanjeev Sehgal/HT )

FARMERS BLOCK HIGHWAYS IN PATIALA DISTRICT

Farmers blocked state and national highways in Patiala district since morning as commercial activities came to a halt in response to the farmers’ bandh call on Friday.

The farmers parked their tractor-trolleys on roads across Patiala district to block traffic. Several allied organisations came out in support of the farmers and gathered at Shambu barrier, bordering Haryana, on the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway.

Punjabi singers joined the demonstration at Nabha.

COMPLETE BANDH IN DOABA

The four districts of Doaba region, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, observed a complete bandh. The farmers and trade union members held protests at the sub-division level.

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union blocked the highway in Phillaur, while roads in Jalandhar town wore a deserted look with markets closed.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a massive protest at Lohian Khas in Shahkot. Congress MLAs from Jalandhar cantonment and Shahkot, Pargat Singh and Hardev Singh Laddi, respectively, took out rallies in support of the farmers.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at Phagwara and held an agitation.

Satnam Singh Sahni, the general secretary the Doaba Kisan Union, blocked the highway near Sugar Mill Chowk.

In Adampur, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a protest and blocked the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway. Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the protest will continue till the Narendra Modi government revokes the bills.

A farmer leader addressing protesters in Mansa on Friday. ( Sanjeev Kumar/HT )

ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES HIT IN MALWA

The supply of essential items, such as milk and vegetables, was disrupted in south Malwa due to the farmers’ agitation. Markets, petrol pumps and shops in Bathinda and adjoining districts remained shut.

Activists of farmer organisations held a dharna at Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk, snapping road connectivity with the rest of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan and Haryana. Protesters used tractor-trolleys to block national highway-54 and NH-7.

The Bathinda district administration deployed a large number of police personnel with fire tenders and riot control preparedness near the dharna site.

No untoward incident was reported.

Farmers held protests in neighbouring Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

Mansa, a hotbed of agitations by Left-leaning trade unions, also witnessed huge gatherings of protesters. Agitators held a dharna on rail tracks, too.