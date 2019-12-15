e-paper
Trivial feud leads to attempted murder of 19-yr-old in Talegaon

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A youth from Talegaon has been critically injured after seven members of the rival group attacked him with sharp weapons on Saturday. The injured man was identified as Rohan Vilas Garade, 19, a resident of Dhamane, Maval.  

The incident took place at 7:30 pm when Garade was riding a two-wheeler with his younger brother along Parandwadi-Somatane road.  

Five of the seven accused have been identified as Prasad alias Parsha Tembhekar, a resident of Urse; Akash Salunkhe, Ketan Pokhale, both resident of Chaurainagar near Somatane Phata; Harshad Bhokare, a resident of Shivane; and Anu alias Anuradha Kale, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade. The identities of two others are yet to be ascertained.  

“These boys are from the same area and live close by. They had a long-stand feud over trivial reasons as friend circles in such area generally do,” said senior police inspector Kishore Mhasawade of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

Rohan has a history of body offences and rioting against him, according to the police.  

The seven arrived on three two-wheelers near the injured man’s vehicle and Tembhekar attacked him on the head with a sickle. Pokale then attacked Garade on his hands with the sickle, causing deep injuries.  

Garade is now stable and undergoing treatment at Aditya Birla Memorial hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.  

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man’s younger brother Aditya Vilas Garade, 17, also a resident of Dhamane, Maval.  

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

