Two arrested with stolen signal enhancers

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:43 IST

Greater Noida: Two men in their thirties were arrested by the Dadri police on Thursday night for allegedly stealing signal enhancers from telecommunication towers in the district. Police also recovered 17 such boosters from them.

The accused were identified as Amit and Deepak Tomar, both natives of Hapur. According to police officials, they were employed as technicians with a company that installs telecom towers in the NCR.

“Due to their job, they had a technical knowledge of how to dissemble the boosters. For the past six months, they had been stealing boosters from towers across the district,” Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

He said that police recovered 17 such enhancers, also called plate cards, of various companies from the accused. “They are worth ₹51 lakh. In addition, we also recovered ₹4,000 from them, along with an inverter battery and four tower batteries,” said Singh.

The duo was a part of a gang and police have identified six other accomplices for whom a search is going on.

“We are working on arresting six other people in the case. They were active in Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, and have cases registered against them in all these districts. They have also confessed to thefts in Dadri and in areas under Sector 39 police jurisdiction,” the SP said.

Police said that the accused sold the boosters for a lesser amount. “They would sell these goods to ragpickers. In certain cases, they would pass them on illegally to private buildings,” said Singh.

As soon as the enhancer is stolen, the signal reduces for at least 5 to 6 hours, said police.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 23:43 IST