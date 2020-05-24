Two ASIs accused of assaulting journalist in Mohali suspended

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:37 IST

Two ASIs posted with the Phase 1 police station, accused of thrashing a senior journalist with a Punjabi daily, have been placed under suspension and sent to police lines.

The complainant, Major Singh, on Friday had gone to a gurdwara in Phase 4, when the accused ASIs, Om Prakash and Amar Nath, allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

“The duo took me to the police station and assaulted me when I demanded my phone. They beat me up with sticks and even put me in the lockup,” Singh told the police, alleging that the accused even disrespected his turban and kara.

He demanded registration of a case under Section 295A (insulting religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal has suspended the cops and marked an inquiry into the incident to SP (City) Harvinder Singh Virk after a delegation of journalists from Mohali met the SSP.