Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Two brothers held for killing youth in Rohtak village

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth at Rurki village of the district last week.

The accused have been identified as Vikas and his brother Sachin of the same village. Two other accused Mandeep and Sonu are still absconding.

The arrested accused were produced before the court which sent them to a two-day police remand.

On December 20, a youth Ankit Kumar, 21, was hacked to death with a spade by a group of men at Rurki village.

SHO Parmod Gautam said the incident took place when Ankit was waiting for his friends on outskirts of the village.

“A group of men led by Vikas of the same village attacked him with a spade. He died on the spot. Ankit had entered into a heated argument with Vikas and his brother Sachin on December 18. He had also beaten up Vikas that day. After the incident, Vikas hatched a plan to take revenge from him,” the SHO added.

He said a search operation is on to arrest two other accused, who are at large.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the accused.

