Two children die of snakebites in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Two children died of suspected snakebites in separate cases in Dera Bassi.

Police said the victims were identified as 13-year-old Sunny, a resident of Barwala Marg, and nine-year-old Shagun of Bhankharpur.

Both children died during treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Sunny was bitten by a snake in the wee hours of Saturday near his house. “He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital from where he was shifted to GMCH. The snake venom had spread all over the teenager’s body, which resulted in his death on Sunday morning,” police said.

Shagun suffered a snakebite on July 19. “She was taken to the GMCH for treatment. But she died on Saturday,” they said.

The bodies of both children were handed over to their families for last rites. The Dera Bassi police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

