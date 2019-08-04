e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

Two children die of snakebites in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Police said the victims were identified as 13-year-old Sunny, a resident of Barwala Marg, and nine-year-old Shagun of Bhankharpur.

punjab Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mohali
Two children died of suspected snakebites in separate cases in Dera Bassi.
Two children died of suspected snakebites in separate cases in Dera Bassi. (HT File (Representative Image))
         

Two children died of suspected snakebites in separate cases in Dera Bassi.

Police said the victims were identified as 13-year-old Sunny, a resident of Barwala Marg, and nine-year-old Shagun of Bhankharpur.

Both children died during treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. 

Sunny was bitten by a snake in the wee hours of Saturday near his house. “He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital from where he was shifted to GMCH. The snake venom had spread all over the teenager’s body, which resulted in his death on Sunday morning,” police said.

Shagun suffered a snakebite on July 19. “She was taken to the GMCH for treatment. But she died on Saturday,” they said.

The bodies of both children were handed over to their families for last rites. The Dera Bassi police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 20:13 IST

tags
more from punjab
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss