Two held for attacking policemen during a mining raid

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Two men were arrested for attacking the police, after they were caught indulging in alleged illegal mining in a crushing zone in Sohna on Thursday. The police said the suspects pelted stones at the police personnel and even tried to run a dumper truck over one of them, but were nabbed from a village in Mewat after an hour-long chase.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.15 pm when the mining team of the city police received information that some people were working in a stone crushing zone in Raisina, Sohna. The police said a team was sent to the spot.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that when the police team tried to question three men found the spot, they started pelting stones at the police and tried to run a dumper truck over a policeman.

“The policeman saved himself by jumping out of the way. Three suspects escaped towards Nuh in the dumper truck. The police team requested for additional force from Sohna City and Mewat police stations and followed the suspects. During the chase, the suspects tried to ram their vehicle into the police’s car and also pelted stones. After a chase that lasted for more than an hour, two suspects were arrested while one managed to escape,” said the police officer.

A policeman also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Thursday, said police.

