Remains of Jaish terrorist, M4 carbine found in Doda upper reaches

Jammu: Security forces on Saturday recovered the remains of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist alongside a US-made M4 carbine from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said. Security forces on Saturday recovered the remains of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist alongside a US-made M4 carbine from the upper reaches of Doda district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the recovery on X: “You can run but you can’t hide! SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a joint operation. A night-enabled M4 has also been recovered.”

Officials said the remnants and the night-enabled automatic rifle were retrieved near a glacier in the high-altitude Seoj Dhar forest area, which connects Doda’s Bhaderwah valley with the neighbouring Udhampur and Kathua districts. The identity of the slain terrorist has not yet been established.

Simultaneously, the state investigation agency (SIA), Jammu, carried out morning search operations across five locations in the Mandi and Surankote areas of Poonch district and the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

The agency is investigating a case involving the propagation of secessionist narratives and radicalisation activities via online and offline channels, including social media platforms operated from across the border.

“During the course of investigation, certain individuals were found to be allegedly communicating with suspicious persons located across the Line of Control (LoC)/border,” an official said, adding that the searches aimed to gather and verify material evidence.