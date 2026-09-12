Hauz Khas, Jantar Mantar restrict entry as 10 monuments undergo repair across Delhi

Visitors' entry to monuments in Hauz Khas, Jantar Mantar and Agrasen ki Baoli has been restricted as parts of these structures undergo repair, according to a response to an RTI. A copy of the response accessed by PTI said restrictions have been made at many of the 10 monuments across Delhi as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carries out conservation, repair, and visitor-facility work.

A copy of the response accessed by PTI said restrictions have been made at many of the 10 monuments across Delhi as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carries out conservation, repair, and visitor-facility work.

Emergency structural repairs are underway at the group of monuments at Hauz Khas and the Kotla Firoz Shah complex. Visitor facilities are being refurbished at Tughlaqabad Fort and the tomb of Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, it said.

The RTI information also mentioned accessibility-related improvements at the Qutub Minar complex, along with structural repair and renovation of the signal regiment building and toilet block at Salimgarh Fort.

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Conservation of the well area, including the parapet at the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, is also underway.

A portion of a group of buildings at Hauz Khas I has been restricted to visitors, the reply showed.

The complex is developed around a large medieval reservoir and later became home to a madrasa, tomb and other structures associated with the Delhi Sultanate.

The reservoir was built during the reign of Alauddin Khalji, while the later buildings, including the madrasa and tomb, are closely associated with Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq.

Visitor movement has also been restricted at structures within Jantar Mantar and Agrasen ki Baoli in central Delhi.

The response does not specify when these restrictions began.

Built in 1724 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of Jaipur, Jantar Mantar is known for its massive masonry instruments used for astronomical observations.

The ASI's Delhi Circle has restricted access to six structures inside the Red Fort -– the Hammam, Moti Masjid, Diwan-i-Khas, Khas Mahal, Rang Mahal and Sheesh Mahal.

The Hammam was the royal bathhouse, while the Moti Masjid was a private mosque built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for his personal use. The Diwan-i-Khas, built under Shah Jahan, was the Hall of Private Audience where the emperor received nobles and other important visitors.

Khas Mahal formed part of Shah Jahan's private residential quarters, while Rang Mahal was associated with the imperial household and palace life.

Sheesh Mahal is another glorious relic of the Mughal court built inside the Red Fort.

Some of these restrictions at the Red Fort are long-standing. The Hammam and Moti Masjid have been closed to visitors for years because their delicate marble and inlay work are vulnerable to damage from heavy footfall.

The ASI said that parts of the Qutub Minar complex - - the first floor of the Hindu Remains Corridor, Jamali Kamali Tomb, and the internal structure of Qutub Minar have been kept out of bounds to visitors.

The restriction on entry inside Qutub Minar is also long-standing. Access to its interior was closed following a stampede in 1981.

The repair work extends to the mosque and adjoining cells at Safdarjung Tomb, while public amenities are being upgraded at Humayun's Tomb.

The RTI response revealed that the Delhi Circle, in 2021-22, was allocated ₹19.10 crore, nearly all of which was spent.

The allocation rose to ₹30.50 crore in 2022-23, with expenditure also at about ₹30.50 crore, it said.

In 2023-24, ₹36.61 crore was allocated and around ₹36.57 crore was spent on conservation and related works, the RTI data showed.

The allocation fell to ₹17.85 crore in 2024-25, when expenditure was about ₹17.85 crore. For 2025-26, ₹28.70 crore was allocated, of which about ₹28.67 crore was spent, it added.