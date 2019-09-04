Two held for shooting dead a passerby in Delhi’s Nand Nagri

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for a shooting in which a policeman was the target but a passerby was killed in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri late Monday night, police said.

Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said the four men involved in the fatal shooting were trying to extort from a local businessman when they were confronted by a constable, Ajay Kumar, who found their presence in a Swift Dzire car to be suspicious.

The officer said the businessman’s identity remains unknown.

The person killed in that shooting was 50-year-old labourer Raju, who was walking past around 11.30 pm on Monday when a bullet fired at the constable missed its mark and hit him in the chest, the DCP said.

The policeman had given a chase, but the killers managed to escape, leaving their car behind. The car provided the police crucial details about the suspects.

Police said this was a gang of robbers who had turned into extortionists. They were led by a man named Mukarram who has a criminal past and had been arrested by the crime branch earlier in a robbery case, the DCP said. The car left behind at the crime spot was owned by Mukarram.

“Mukarram had taken his three criminal associates to Nand Nagri to extort from a local person. They brought him out on the street and stuffed him into their car to extort when the policeman intercepted them,” the officer said.

The officer said that while Mukarram and one other suspect remains untraced, two others, Ikrar Hussain and Imran, were arrested near a hospital in Nand Nagri on Wednesday after the police received a tip-off about their whereabouts.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 21:09 IST