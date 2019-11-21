e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Two labourers buried alive in Punjab’s Khanna town

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The rescue operation initiated by the administration and police in Khanna after the cave-in claimed the lives of two labourers.
The rescue operation initiated by the administration and police in Khanna after the cave-in claimed the lives of two labourers.(HT Photo)
         

LUDHIANA: Two migrant labourers were killed when a mound of mud caved in on them while they were digging a site in Khanna town on Wednesday night.

Police said the two were hired to dig up a site adjoining Lalheri Road when the heap of soil fell on them.

A case was registered against the contractor for causing death due to negligence.

Police sources said the labourers were working without any safety gear.

tags
top news
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation, party MLAs murmur concerns
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation, party MLAs murmur concerns
Pakistan with China tries to put 4 Indians on UN terror list
Pakistan with China tries to put 4 Indians on UN terror list
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Watch: Currency shower from 6th floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
Watch: Currency shower from 6th floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listAlia BhattUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News