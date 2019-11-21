Two labourers buried alive in Punjab’s Khanna town

Two labourers buried alive in Punjab’s Khanna townchandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:42 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
LUDHIANA: Two migrant labourers were killed when a mound of mud caved in on them while they were digging a site in Khanna town on Wednesday night.
Police said the two were hired to dig up a site adjoining Lalheri Road when the heap of soil fell on them.
A case was registered against the contractor for causing death due to negligence.
Police sources said the labourers were working without any safety gear.
