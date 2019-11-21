Two labourers buried alive in Punjab’s Khanna town

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:42 IST

LUDHIANA: Two migrant labourers were killed when a mound of mud caved in on them while they were digging a site in Khanna town on Wednesday night.

Police said the two were hired to dig up a site adjoining Lalheri Road when the heap of soil fell on them.

A case was registered against the contractor for causing death due to negligence.

Police sources said the labourers were working without any safety gear.