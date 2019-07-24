Two more arrested in connection with BJP leader’s murder, nine arrested so far

The Ghaziabad police, on Wednesday, arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Tomar, who was gunned down by armed assailants on July 20 in Ghaziabad’s Dasna.

The police arrested history-sheeter Abid and his accomplice Aqueel who helped main suspects by providing them shelter and help in fleeing in the early hours of July 21. These arrests took the tally of those held for conspiracy or providing shelter to the suspects who fled after Tomar’s murder to nine, including two women. Tomar was gunned down by a group of armed men on the night of July 20 near a beetle nut shop in Dasna town. On July 21, the police arrested Shahrukh and Tehsim, who were hiding in Dasna, and arrested five others, including two women, as part of the murder conspiracy.

“Prime suspects Aman, Salman and Naushad had fled to Nahal village after Tomar’s murder. They were provided shelter and food by Abid, who is a history-sheeter from the Masuri police station. The next morning, the suspects were provided a car for ₹1,200 to flee Ghaziabad. Aqueel drove the three men to Athsaini village in Hapur district,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

According to the police, Tomar was gunned down after he allegedly supported the family of a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly kidnapped his neighbour, a 14-year-old girl from a different community, and fled. The girl’s mother, Sultana, had lodged an FIR on July 5 at the Masuri police station and named the boy and his two friends. The two friends were arrested, but the boy and the girl are yet to be traced.

The police, on Tuesday, arrested Sultana and her sister Rukhsana besides three of their neighbours—Abdul Rehman and his sons Abid and Samman. The latter three were booked in a separate case lodged for harbouring suspects—Shahrukh and Tehsim—and for preventing officials from discharging their duties during the combing operation after the murder.

Girl’s brother and Sultana’s son, Aman, his cousin Arbaaz (Rukhsana’s son) and relative Naushad are on the run, the police said. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced on the arrest of every suspect.

“Girl’s father was released on parole on July 8 and 15. He was part of the conspiracy to murder Tomar. He is lodged at Rohini jail in connection with a case of loot in Delhi. We will take him on remand,” Jadaun said.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also met Tomar’s family and handed over ex-gratia cheques. “The first cheque of ₹10 lakh was handed over to the family. It was financial assistance by the state government. Another cheque of ₹5 lakh was given to the family on behalf of the party,” BJP city president Man Singh Goswami said.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:25 IST