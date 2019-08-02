Two suspects in BJP leader’s murder arrested for possessing illegal weapons in Delhi

cities

Ghaziabad: The two of the three prime suspects in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Tomar were arrested by crime branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday. Officials of the Ghaziabad police said that the two were arrested in Delhi for allegedly possessing countrymade weapons, and were booked under the Arms Act.

Tomar, Dasna’s Mandal Adhyaksh of the BJP, was gunned down by several men on the night of July 20 in Dasna. According to police investigation, the victim was favouring the family of a 17-year-old boy who fled away with a neighbourhood minor girl belonging to a different community. The suspicion of favouring the boy’s family led girl’s brother Aman and his cousins, Salman and Arbaaz, and other relatives hatch an alleged conspiracy to murder Tomar.

“Nine arrests have been made so far. Salman and Arbaaz were arrested for possessing illegal weapons and were arrested by the crime branch of the Delhi police. Aman is still at large. We have information that they were trying to avoid arrest by the UP police and possibly planned their arrest in Delhi to avoid action by the Ghaziabad police. We will get in touch with the Delhi police for more information,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

It is also alleged that Aman’s father Harun had come to Ghaziabad on parole on July 8 and 15 from Rohini jail in Delhi where he is lodged in connection with a case of loot.

Police sources said that they had come to know through electronic surveillance that about 390 calls were exchanged in a span of 45 days through a mobile which was operating near the Rohini jail. The officials suspect that it was a mobile phone allegedly used by Harun.

“The calls were exchanged with Aman, his mother Sultana and her sister Rukhsana. We suspect that these were calls made by Harun to his family members and possibly to plan Tomar’s murder,” said an officer who wished not be named.

The police have already arrested Sultana and Rukhsana, but Aman and his another cousin Naushad are presently at large. The Ghaziabad police have already announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for their arrest. The cops are already keeping an eye as the suspects are suspected to be planning to surrender before a court.

Besides nine arrests and two absconding suspects, Harun is also a suspect for hatching the conspiracy in the murder case.

