Uddhav Thackeray blames global warming: ‘Rain is playing T20 instead of Test match’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday blamed the rain for the flooding in Mumbai on Wednesday and said it is “playing 20-20 instead of five-day -long Test match”.

Thackeray claimed global warming is responsible for this type of erratic rain.

“Four months of rain received in 15 days...It led to trouble, but how to help in such situations,” said Thackeray, while speaking about the erratic pattern of the rain received in the state and the city received on Wednesday and in this season.

The Sena chief was speaking at the inauguration of India’s first intercity e-bus, which can cover 260km on being fully charged once. It will be inducted into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) fleet soon. Thackeray also performed the ground-breaking for two ambitious projects of the MSRTC —a 49-storey building on 1.8-hectare land at the Mumbai Central depot, and the development of 10.33-acre land at Vidyavihar on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

