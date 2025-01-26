UP man refuses to wash hands after spraying pesticides, dies after dinner

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura died because of not washing hands after sprinkling pesticides in the field. The incident happened late Saturday night, news agency PTI reported quoting police. A postmortem was conducted later and the body was handed over to the family, the officer added, said police.(HT photo)

The man, identified as Kanhaiya, 27, had gone to sprinkle pesticides in the agricultural fields on Saturday. After returning home, he refused to wash his hands even though his wife insisted and sat down to eat dinner. According to the report, the man dismissed his wife’s concern of not washing hands as harmless, Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjana Sachan said.

Things turned bad when after dinner, Kanhaiya started feeling unwell. He felt drowsy and his condition worsened rapidly. He was quickly rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the officer.

A postmortem was conducted later and the body was handed over to the family, the officer added.

Pesticide deaths

Deaths caused by pesticide poisoning are not uncommonly reported. In a similar incident, a 19-year-old youth died after allegedly accidentally consuming pesticide in a servant’s room at Balewadi High Street in Maharashtra’s Pune in 2023.

The victim was identified as Asib Mandal and hailed from West Bengal. The incident took place on October 24, 2023, and he died at a private hospital on October 29, 2023.

According to Pune police, Mandal was working at a restaurant on Balewadi High Street. To control bed bugs in his servant’s room, he brought pesticide from the hotel to his room in a water bottle.

Later under the influence of alcohol he accidentally consumed pesticide and died at the hospital.

Back in 2019, a 40-year-old man died after allegedly consuming pesticide accidentally at his house at Mohammadpur Jharsa village in Gurugram’s Sector 37 on May 20th. According to the police, his family members said that the victim, identified as Narendra, had been suffering from fever for the past few days, and accidentally consumed the pesticide meant for killing insects instead of his medicine.