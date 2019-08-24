UPSRTC drivers have to be in uniform, not occupy reserved seats

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:24 IST

LUCKNOW: The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has made it mandatory for its conductors and drivers to always wear the designated uniform during duty hours and welcome passengers with a warm gesture.

The corporation on Saturday issued directives to the officials in this regard asking them to ensure their compliance.

“In a few instances it has come to our notice that in long-route buses, drivers and conductors’ general behavior and presentation is not appropriate and this is not acceptable to the UPSRTC, which is a public service government department,” managing director Raj Shekhar said and warned: “Any complaint in future will be taken very seriously and strict action will be taken.”

The directions further say that in the buses, the additional driver or conductors should not occupy the “reserved seats” for any purpose.

“In long route buses, the last seat/seats should be designated for the additional driver. They should not occupy the “Reserved Seats “ meant for public representatives, journalists, divyangs and women passengers,” say the directions.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:24 IST