VHP, RJN team meetscommr, seeks nodto light ‘diyas’ atAyodhya disputed site

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:41 IST

LUCKNOW: A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) delegation on Monday met divisional commissioner, Faizabad division, Manoj Mishra and handed over a memorandum to him seeking permission to light earthen ‘diyas’ on the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site in Ayodhya, on Diwali day on October 27.

The delegation, led by mahant Kamal Nayan Das, met Mishra, who is also receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site. In the memorandum, they sought permission to light ‘diyas’ at ‘Ramlala Vigrah Sthal’ (birth place of Lord Ram) and the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

“Diwali is observed across the world. Even in some Muslim countries Ramlila is performed. Then why in Ayodhya we cannot celebrate Diwali with full festive vigour at the Ram Janmabhoomi,” said mahant Kamal Das, who is heir to mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the RJN.

The RJN has been spearheading the Ram temple movement across the country.

Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samiti, was also part of the delegation.

On the eve of Diwali, Ayodhya celebrates Deepotsav (on October 26 this year), a Yogi government sponsored event. It is being celebrated every year after BJP formed government in the state in March 2017.

“We want to light earthen ‘diyas’ at Ram Janmabhoomi on a large scale. The entire campus (disputed site and rest of the area) must be illuminated with ‘diyas’ on the festive occasion,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

Meanwhile, Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case Hazi Mehboob has opposed the VHP’s demand. He has demanded permission to offer namaz at the disputed site if VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali on the complex.

After the VHP’s had decided to meet Manoj Mishra to seek permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, Muslims assembled at the residence of Mehboob in Ayodhya and held a meeting on Sunday.

Presiding over the meeting, Mehboob said: “The Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the disputed site. No new activity is allowed there.”

If VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, then Muslims must also get permission to offer namaz at the site, he added.

In views of ongoing Ayodhya title dispute in Supreme Court, whose verdict is expected by November 17, the district administration of Ayodhya has imposed section 144 in the temple town.

District magistrate, Ayodhya, Anuj Kumar Jha, has imposed section 144 from October 12 till December 10.

