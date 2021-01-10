We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav
The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Sunday declared it would boycott the upcoming budget session of state assembly and lay siege to residences of the chief minister and his deputies if proceedings of the House were curtailed in the name of facilitating Covid-19 vaccination.
The announcement was made by RJD de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav after a meeting with delegates of Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) which together constitute the opposition coalition helmed by his party. "We met the Speaker yesterday. He had suggested that the budget session, normally held in March, be advanced and the proceedings which often last for a month or so, be wrapped up in a few days. "The reason stated by him was possible vaccination drive for COVID-19 in March", Yadav told reporters.
The former Deputy CM alleged that proposed shortening of the session was "a ploy by the Nitish Kumar government to avoid facing elected representatives and getting cornered over the issue of high-handedness of the bureaucracy". He pointed out that assembly elections in the state were held last year while the pandemic was at its peak but large public gatherings in the form of rallies were allowed.
"Now they are trying to tell us that just 243 members of the House cannot assemble because of the pandemic. They are talking about vaccination. Can they give a tentative date of its commencement? "Do they have even a faint idea as to how many vials of the shot will be made available to Bihar?", Yadav asked mockingly.
Underscoring that legislative business had suffered in the state over the past one year because of the pandemic, Yadav said if the upcoming session was shortened "we will boycott it and gherao the residences of the Chief Minister and the deputy CMs". The RJD leader also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over his failure to come out "with even a small statement or a tweet" condoling the death of dozens of protesting farmers in the national capital.
"We have always supported the cause espoused by the protestors and in yet another expression of solidarity, the opposition will be holding a state-wide human chain on January 30", Yadav declared.
The younger son of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who was stripped of the deputy CMs post more than three years ago following Nitish Kumars abrupt return to the NDA, scoffed at complaints of the JD(U) about having been "cheated" in the assembly elections an allusion to the LJPs sudden rebellion and the BJPs failure to rein in a renegade Chirag Paswan.
"Kumar is reaping what he has sown. What did he do to George Fernandes and Digivijay Singh?", asked Yadav, referring to the former Union ministers who were close associates of Kumar early on, but bitterly parted ways towards the end of their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umesh Kushwaha appointed as new Bihar chief of JDU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delay in deciding distribution of seats cost JD(U) in polls: Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oldest lioness dies of cardiac arrest in Patna zoo
- Urvashi was brought to Patna zoo in 2004 from Bokaro. Authorities said she had almost completed her life span and had turned toothless and inactive about two years back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random bird deaths trigger Bird Flu concerns in Patna, authorities cautious
- Meanwhile, the Patna zoo has intensified safety measures to prevent infection among birds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar ready to vaccinate over 4 lakh healthcare workers against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 killed in broad daylight within 30 minutes in a case of old enmity in Purnia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural women entrepreneurs remove middlemen, change lives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talk of new chief for Bihar Congress after appointment of party in-charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Bihar prepares for state-wide dry run on January 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No threat to NDA govt in Bihar, all matters being sorted out: RCP Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man found dead in Bihar, family accuses neighbour of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox