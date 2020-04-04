With 18 new positive cases, Haryana coronavirus count rises to 62

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:19 IST

CHANDIGARH: The number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana rose by 18 on Saturday, taking the total count of positive cases to 62.

A state health department bulletin said that 13 people who had attended the religious event at Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month had tested positive in Palwal besides two each such persons in Gurugram and Bhiwani. One positive case was reported in Kaithal.

All 18 people have been quarantined in their respective districts.

With this, Gurugram and Palwal have 17 positive cases each, followed by Faridabad with six cases, Panipat, Nuh and Ambala, three each, Bhiwani and Panchkula two each, while Hisar, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, and Sonepat, have had one positive case each.

Of the 62 cases, nine from Gurugram, two from Panipat and one each from Sonepat, Palwal and Faridabad have been treated and discharged from hospitals so far, bringing down the number of active patients to 48.

At present, the number of people under surveillance in the state is 17,535, while the total samples sent for testing till now are 1,413, of which 954 have been found to be negative and the results of 397 are awaited.