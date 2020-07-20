e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar woman declared Covid-19 positive without test, probe ordered

Bihar woman declared Covid-19 positive without test, probe ordered

Sanjhauli primary health centre in-charge medical officer Dr Sudhir Kumar said it was a human error, either by the entry operator or by the concerned clerk which has been rectified.

patna Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
Hindustan Times, Sasaram (Bihar)
The woman and her family were shocked after being told that she is corona positive. However, the family informed the health team that she had neither visited any testing centre nor any health employee had collected her sample at home.
The woman and her family were shocked after being told that she is corona positive. However, the family informed the health team that she had neither visited any testing centre nor any health employee had collected her sample at home. (HT Photo )
         

With Covid cases witnessing spike in Bihar, the negligence of health department has come to the fore in Rohtas district.

A 50-year-old woman was declared positive without being tested. The fact came to the light on Sunday when a health department team reached her house at Sanjhauli to mark a containment zone and take the woman to isolation centre.

The woman and her family were shocked after being told that she is corona positive. However, the family informed the health team that she had neither visited any testing centre nor any health employee had collected her sample at home.

Sanjhauli primary health centre in-charge medical officer Dr Sudhir Kumar said it was a human error, either by the entry operator or by the concerned clerk which has been rectified.

However, a local resident said the health department was collecting samples without verifying the names from voters card or Aadhar Card and there was a chance of a person giving a false name.

Civil surgeon Dr Sudhir Kumar said an inquiry has been marked into to the matter. “It may be a human error or a political conspiracy to defame the government,” Dr Kumar said.

tags
top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In