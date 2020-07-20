Bihar woman declared Covid-19 positive without test, probe ordered

patna

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST

With Covid cases witnessing spike in Bihar, the negligence of health department has come to the fore in Rohtas district.

A 50-year-old woman was declared positive without being tested. The fact came to the light on Sunday when a health department team reached her house at Sanjhauli to mark a containment zone and take the woman to isolation centre.

The woman and her family were shocked after being told that she is corona positive. However, the family informed the health team that she had neither visited any testing centre nor any health employee had collected her sample at home.

Sanjhauli primary health centre in-charge medical officer Dr Sudhir Kumar said it was a human error, either by the entry operator or by the concerned clerk which has been rectified.

However, a local resident said the health department was collecting samples without verifying the names from voters card or Aadhar Card and there was a chance of a person giving a false name.

Civil surgeon Dr Sudhir Kumar said an inquiry has been marked into to the matter. “It may be a human error or a political conspiracy to defame the government,” Dr Kumar said.