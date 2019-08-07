Yeida begins process of taking over physical possession of land

cities

Aug 07, 2019

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday started taking physical possession of agricultural land for Noida International Greenfield Airport Limited to be developed at Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway. On the first day, the Yeida took possession of 80 hectares of land in Ranhera village amid the presence of top officials from the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and the Yeida. Now the Yeida and the administration will take physical possession of agricultural land from farmers in five more villages—Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas—where the airport is to be developed. The Uttar Pradesh government had on October 30, 2018, notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares for the development of the airport in these six villages.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials handed the land over to the Yeida—the agency appointed by the UP government to develop the land for the airport project.

The administration, led by the district magistrate BN Singh, reached the site in Ranhera around 11am and handed over the physical possession of 80 hectares of land to the Yeida. The Yeida officer on special duty and nodal officer for the airport project Shailendra Bhatia led the team to take over the land.

“We need to take physical possession of 124 hectares of land only in Ranhera. But we have, on the first day, taken physical possession of 80 hectares of land. Now we will take over land in Parohi village on Thursday. We are taking possession of farmers’ land only after they get land compensation and the benefits of rehabilitation and resettlement schemes,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida and nodal officer for airport project, said.

The Yeida will take the possession of remaining 44 hectares of land only after all benefits to farmers, including compensation for agricultural land and other benefits under rehabilitation and resettlement schemes are disbursed.

“When all legal formalities are complete, we will hand over the physical possession to the Yeida,” BN Singh, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Right after taking over the possession of the land, the Yeida started digging on the land, and levelled the ground.

“We have started fencing this land and have also erected a board to inform the public that the land belongs to the civil aviation department, UP. Our job is to take over the possession and provide the land to the civil aviation department, UP, for further development,” Bhatia said.

The administration needs to acquire land from 3,000 farmers in the first phase of the project. The complete airport project requires a total of 5,000 hectares land. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project is between ₹15,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore. The project is expected to be operational by 2022-2023.

