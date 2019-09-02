Yellow Line service, between HCC and Qutub stations, disrupted during evening rush hour

cities

Gurugram Services on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were severely disrupted between Qutub Minar and Huda City Centre Metro stations during the evening rush hour on Monday, sparking the ire of thousands of commuters who were left stranded at various stations between Gurugram and South Delhi.

The DMRC attributed the issue to a technical snag. “Services between Huda City Centre and Qutab Minar section of Yellow Line were affected from 5.15pm to 6.50pm due to track circuit drop (signalling issue) at Huda City Centre, leading to a delay in the reversal of trains. During this period, services were running normally on the majority portion of the Yellow Line i.e, between Qutab Minar and Samaypur Badli. The issue was rectified at 6.50pm and thereafter, services were normalised on the Yellow Line,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

While the technical issue was observed only between Qutub Minar and HCC, commuter spillover was observed at Green Park, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket Metro stations as well. Many commuters also said that delays in the Metro service persisted till at least 8pm.”It took me half hour to get a train from Iffco Chowk, and then it took another hour to get to Saket. Usually, the journey takes only about 25 minutes,” said Chandra Prakash, a commuter who travels to Gurugram for work.

For commuters travelling from Gurugram toward Delhi, the situation was particularly chaotic, with few trains running from HCC to other Metro stations in the city.

A few commuters also complained that passenger entry to the Metro station had been stopped around 6pm, with no official announcement.

Shubham Pandey, a commuter, tweeted, “Confusion and panic at Delhi metro’s Huda City Centre. Uncontrollable rush, doors opening alternatively to let swarm of people in. Reason unknown.”

Another commuter, Manish, tweeted, “Took me two hours to go to Huda city centre from Sikandepur metro station. Total chaos.” According to a survey by the School of Planning and Architecture, the Yellow Line’s Metro stations in Gurugram see a total daily ridership of about 280,000 people each day, with HCC alone having a daily average ridership of about 104,354.

