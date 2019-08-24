Youth assaulted for objecting to stares by group of men in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019

A 20-year-old man was assaulted for objecting to stares by a group of unidentified youths in Sector 34 on Friday.

The victim, Rakshit, hails from Guda village in Haryana’s Karnal. He is enrolled at Allen Institute in Sector 34 for NEET coaching.

Rakshit told the police that he, along with his friends, Abhishek and Harmandeep, were relaxing in a park near Radha Madhav Mandir in Sector 34-C.

Around 7pm, three men sitting nearby started staring at them. When Rakshit objected to this, the men took offence and called in five more accomplices.

The group then assaulted him with knives and rods, called him “fat”, and threatened to kill him if he messed with them again.

Rakshit’s friends informed the police, who took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where his condition is described as stable.

Police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 station.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019