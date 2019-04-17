Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj holds Unnao seat in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in the high-profile Unnao Lok Sabha seat after 16 years in the 2014 general election.

Before that Deepak Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the Unnao seat in the 1999 election. In the Lok Sabha next election, Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) Brajesh Pathak was elected and in the 2009 polls, Annu Tandon of the Congress won the seat.

The controversial member of Parliament and BJP member Sakshi Maharaj won the seat in the 2014 election.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Unnao Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Unnao

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Arun Kumar Shukla (SP), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Anu Tandon (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Sakshi Maharaj, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 310,173

Runner up name, party: Arun Shankar Shukla, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,201,603

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 55.52%

Number of women voters in 2014: 969,996

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,197

