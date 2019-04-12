Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Badaun in UP is Samajwadi Party’s stronghold

The Samajwadi Party has won every Lok Sabha election held since 1996 in the Baduan parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Salim Iqbal Shervani, a former Congress leader who joined the SP, held the Baduan Lok Sabha seat between 1996 and 2004. He left the SP in 2009. The party fielded its current chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, which he won.

Dharmendra Yadav will fight again this year against BJP’s Sanghamitra Maurya and Shervani, who is fighting on a Congress ticket.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about Badaun Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Badaun

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Dharmendra Yadav (SP), Sanghamitra Maurya (BJP), Salim Iqbal Shervani (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Dharmendra Yadav, SP

Winning margin in 2014: 166,347

Runner up name, party: Vagish Pathak, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,027,594

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.08%

Number of women voters in 2014: 791,105

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,812

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:50 IST