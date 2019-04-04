Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Rajasthan’s Udaipur has not brought back the same party since 1998

Udaipur, one of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, has not chosen candidates of the same party since 1998.

Reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, Udaipur in the former royal city is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Arjunlal Meena. Arjunlal Meena defeated the then sitting member of Parliament and Congress leader Raghuveer Meena in the Lok Sabha election in 2014.

Raghuveer Meena had won the Udaipur seat against the BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari in 2009. Before that, Maheshwari had contested successfully against three-time MP Girija Vyas of the Congress in 2004. Vyas is the only leader to hold the seat three times.

Arjunlal Meena and Raghuveer Meena are up against each other once again in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Udaipur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Udaipur

Polling date: Udaipur

Sitting MP, party: Arjunlal Meena, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 236,762

Runner up name, party: Raghuveer Meena, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,193,202

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 65.63%

Number of women voters in 2014: 887,933

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,065

