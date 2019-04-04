Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Rajsamand has seen BJP and Congress rule after delimitation

The Rajsamand parliamentary constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and was created in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the Delimitation Commission.

Hari Om Singh Rathore of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting member of Parliament from Rajsamand, a Rajput-dominated seat. Rathore had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat.

Before that, Shekhawat has beaten the BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajsamand

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Hariom Singh Rathore, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 395,705

Runner up name, party: Gopal Singh Shekhawat, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 982,119

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.79%

Number of women voters in 2014: 819,875

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,985

