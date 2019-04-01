Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 01, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress has reigned in Punjab’s Jalandhar constituency for decades

Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress is the sitting member of Parliament from Jalandhar

constituency watch Updated: Apr 01, 2019 14:05 IST
HT  Corresspondent
HT  Corresspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jalandhar Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Jalandhar Profile,Punjab Jalandhar General Elections 2019
Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress is the sitting member of Parliament from Jalandhar.(HT file photo)

The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab has been a Congress pocket borough for long and the grand old party has won the seat in the last four consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress is the sitting member of Parliament from Jalandhar. One of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state’s Dalit heartland of Doaba region, it is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

Click here for full coverage Lok Sabha elections 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated justice Zora Singh (retd) and SAD has fielded Charanjit Singh Atwal to contest from Jalandhar this year.

Polling will be held in Jalandhar on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few facts about the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jalandhar

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 70,981

Runner up name, party: Pawan Kumar Tinu, SAD

Number of voters in 2014: 1,040,762

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.08%

Number of women voters in 2014: 742,967

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,815

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:05 IST

tags

more from constituency watch