Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress has reigned in Punjab’s Jalandhar constituency for decades

The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab has been a Congress pocket borough for long and the grand old party has won the seat in the last four consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress is the sitting member of Parliament from Jalandhar. One of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state’s Dalit heartland of Doaba region, it is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated justice Zora Singh (retd) and SAD has fielded Charanjit Singh Atwal to contest from Jalandhar this year.

Polling will be held in Jalandhar on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few facts about the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jalandhar

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 70,981

Runner up name, party: Pawan Kumar Tinu, SAD

Number of voters in 2014: 1,040,762

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.08%

Number of women voters in 2014: 742,967

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,815

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:05 IST