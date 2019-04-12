Lok Sabha elections 2019: It’s a three-way contest in Rajasthan’s Alwar constituency
Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 12, 2019 18:26 IST
The Alwar Lok Sabha seat, one of Rajasthan’s 25 parliamentary constituencies, will see Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahant Balak Nath taking on scion of erstwhile rulers of Alwar Jitendra Singh, who was an MP from here in 2009.
In 2014, Balak Nath’s guru Mahant Chand Nath defeated Singh by over 200,000 votes.
After the death of Chand Nath in September 2017, a by poll was held in February 2018 in which BJP’S Jaswant Yadav lost to Congress’s Dr Karan Singh Yadav.
In this election, the BJP has fielded Chand Nath’s follower Balak Nath, who is his heir in the Rohtak-based Asthal Bohar Math.
The entry of the BSP candidate Imran Khan has made this a three-way contest.
Here are some details about the Alwar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Rajasthan
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Alwar
Polling date: May 6
2019 candidates: Mahant Balak Nath (BJP), Imran Khan (BSP), Jitendra Singh (Congress)
Sitting MP, party: Chand Nath, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 283,895
Runner up name, party: Jitendra Singh, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,063,043
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 65%
Number of women voters in 2014: 475,063
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 786
First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:26 IST