e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Serum Institute rejects charges levelled by vaccine trial participant, threatens to seek damages

A 40-year-old man who took part in the ‘Covidshield’ vaccine trial in Chennai alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions and sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India’s Serum Institute which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease in Pune.
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India’s Serum Institute which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease in Pune.(Reuters)
         

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Sunday rejected charges that a Covid-19 vaccine candidate has serious side effects, and threatened to seek heavy damages for “malicious” allegations.

A 40-year-old man who took part in the ‘Covidshield’ vaccine trial in Chennai has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions and has sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial.

“The allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived. While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition, there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer,” Serum Institute of India said in a statement.

The volunteer is falsely laying the blame for his medical problems on the Covid vaccine trial, it added.

“It is evident that the intention behind the spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. The Serum Institute of India, will seek damages in excess of 100 crore for the same and will defend such malicious claims,” Serum Institute said.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutial company Astra Zeneca for making the Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Covidshield’, and is conducting trials in India.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In