Australia vs Pakistan: ‘He smells very nice’ - Tim Paine hilariously sledges Mohammad Rizwan at Gabba - Watch

Aus vs Pak: In the 46th over of Pakistan innings, Mohammad Rizwan was greeted at the crease by wicket-keeper Tim Paine in a unique manner.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia skipper Tim Paine in action during Brisbane Test.
Australia skipper Tim Paine in action during Brisbane Test.(AP)
         

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine tried to get under the skin of Pakistan’s wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan during the first day of first Test at Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. The hosts took the upper hand on opening day by dismantling Pakistan for just 240 runs in their first essay. During the course of Pakistan innings, Paine hilariously tried to sledge Rizwan and came up with a gem of a banter.

Also Read: 16-year-old Naseem Shah breaks down after receiving Test cap - Watch

In the 46th over of Pakistan innings, Rizwan was greeted at the crease by wicket-keeper Paine in a unique manner. He took a cheeky dig at Rizwan’s scent and the banter was caught by the stump mic. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “He smells very nice. Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan’s scent upon his arrival at the crease #AUSvPAK.” 

After the visitors resisted stubbornly in the first session, reaching 57 for no wicket at lunch, pace trio Mitchell Starc (4-52), Josh Hazlewood (2-46) and Pat Cummins (3-60) tore through the Pakistan batting order to put the home side in charge at the close of play. Australia seized the initiative after lunch when they reduced Pakistan from 75 for none to 78 for four, then 94 for five.

Also Read: Australia storm back as Pakistan wickets clatter

Pakistan were rescued from disaster by Asad Shafiq, who played a lone hand, scoring 76 well-made runs. Shafiq came to the crease with his side 75 for two, then saw Haris Sohail (1) and Baba Azar (1) fall for the addition of only two runs.

But good partnerships of 49 between Shafiq and Mohammed Rizwan, who made 37, and then 84 with Yasir Shah (26) enabled the visitors to achieve a respectable score.

