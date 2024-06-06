'Babar should learn from Kohli': Ex-Pakistan skipper challenges Azam's leadership, hands out ' favourites' tag to India

Even though Babar Azam is the only Pakistan skipper to have won a game against India at the grandest stage, the talismanic leader of the Green Army still has a long way to go. Fresh from being reinstated as the leader of the Green Army, Babar will marshall his troops in Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against co-hosts United States on Thursday. After Pakistan's meeting with the USA, the former champions will gear up for their blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Team India. The ex-Pakistan skipper feels Babar has to learn to carry pressure (Getty Images)

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are headlining the Group A of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the US and the West Indies. While India have kickstarted its T20 World Cup with a win over Ireland in New York, Babar's Pakistan side will face the US in their curtain-raiser in Dallas. Speaking ahead of the heavyweight contest, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif opined that Babar will be under the pump against India at the T20 World Cup.

‘Babar will be under a lot of pressure because…’

"The focus is on the game on June 9 against India. Babar (Pakistan captain) will be under a lot of pressure because of the game against India rather than performing in the World Cup," Latif told PTI. The former Pakistan skipper feels Babar should take notes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. "But he has to learn to carry pressure, he should learn that from Virat and Rohit. They know how to carry the game. As a batter Babar is one of the best but as a captain and leader, there's a lot that he needs to learn," he added.

India and Pakistan have met each other twice in the 2007 edition. The Asian giants did not face off in the 2009 and 2010 editions. After the 2007 final, India and Pakistan have resumed their rivalries in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022. The former Pakistan skipper feels India are favourites to beat Babar and Co. in the T20 World Cup. Latif picked spinner Kuldeep Yadav as India's go-to bowler at the T20 World Cup. However, Kuldeep was overlooked by the Indian think tank in the Ireland encounter on Wednesday.

'Kuldeep Yadav is that one player who…'

"Kuldeep Yadav is that one player who if remains fit for India throughout the World Cup, he can cause trouble for batters. He is India’s key bowler and also a key to success. Given the current form and stats definitely India has an advantage ahead of June 9. The Pakistan team plays well in the ICC tournaments but the team doesn't look as prepared as they were in 2021 and 2022. The damage happened after the last ODI World Cup with changes in captaincy, the selection committee, and players," he concluded.