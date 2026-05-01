Bathroom filming of female doctors : 2 Sri Lankan cricketers arrested for sleazy crime; police in action

Something is terribly wrong with Sri Lankan cricketers. Every now and then, a Lankan cricketer is found embroiled in some sleazy activity. And the problem runs deep, from the junior to the senior level. As of now, we don't know who these two cricketers are. (AFP)

As per reports, two Sri Lankan Under-19 cricketers have been arrested for secretly filming several female doctors bathing at a private hotel. The doctors were out there to attend a conference. According to the police, these two cricketers used their mobile phones to record the doctors through some bathroom openings.

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“Narahenpita Police arrested two members of the Sri Lanka Under-19 National Cricket Team following allegations that they had secretly filmed several female doctors while they were bathing.

"The incident took place at a private hotel in Narahenpita, where the doctors were staying while attending a professional conference.

"According to the police, the suspects had allegedly used their mobile phones to record the doctors through bathroom openings,” Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka) said on Thursday.

“Upon further investigation, police discovered that the suspects had also recorded video footage of male individuals at the premises. “

"Police are currently investigating whether any of the recorded footage has been uploaded to the internet or shared on social media platforms.

"The two suspects were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail,” it added.

As per latest reports, both players are out on personal bail (USD 1,564) and will appear in court on May 25 for a hearing.

Some big names were accused too in the past! Previously, Danushka Gunathilaka had been arrested on rape charges during the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. He was acquitted the next year, though. Then, former Sri Lankan international Dulip Samaraweera was banned for 20 years by Cricket Australia for behaving inappropriately towards a female player in Victoria during a coaching stint.

Tillakaratne Dilshan had also come under the scanner during Sri Lanka’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2010. After the tour, it was reported that the right-handed aggressive batsman was embroiled in a sexual assault case. Reports said he, in the company of two other Sri Lankan cricketers Jeevan Mendis and Dilhara Fernando, picked up a girl from a nightclub, and later Dilshan violated her at an unidentified place.

This is quite sickening, if truth be told. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board needs to groom their players properly. Granted, that often these claims are exaggerated or even false, the point is that there is no smoke without fire.