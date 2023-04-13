BCCI slaps 12 lakh fine on RR captain Sanju Samson for IPL Code of Conduct breach in CSK match

Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, was fined ₹12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in an IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday," said IPL in a release. RR captain Sanju Samson shaking hands with CSK players(IPL)

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined ₹12 lakh," the release added.

The fine would probably mean nothing but a word of caution for Samson as the joy and satisfaction of beating CSK for the first time in Chepauk since 2008 was far greater. And they did it in some style by denying a rampaging MS Dhoni a six or a four off the final ball of the match to walk away with a three-run victory.

Much of the credit must go to Sandeep Sharma for nailing two yorkers - one outside off-stump to Jadeja and one to Dhoni - when CSK needed 6 runs off 2 balls. And he did that after Dhoni had muscled him for two sixes earlier in the same over.

"You have to give credit to the boys. The bowlers kept their cool at the end and bowled really well, we also held on to our catches. I don't have good memories at Chepauk, never won here and wanted to win today. The ball was gripping and hence, we brought Zampa in as the impact player. We had a good powerplay with Rutu getting out and the thought was if we can get out of the powerplay without giving away too much then we have the spinners to do the job," said Samson after the match.

The victory took RR to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with three wins in four outings. The best side on paper has so far delivered the goods on the field too. Samson, who got out for a two-ball duck, would hope to get back amongst runs but moreover, he would want his team to continue with the winning momentum.

