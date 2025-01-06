Cricket Australia ends silence after shocking Sunil Gavaskar snub for trophy presentation in Sydney

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on Sunday, was left perplexed after Cricket Australia ignored him for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Australia legend Allan Border was spotted handing the trophy to winning captain Pat Cummins after the hosts reclaimed the title after a decade with a six-wicket win in the series decider, while Gavaskar was left standing alone at the edge of the boundary ropes. However, Cricket Australia conceded their act was wrong. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar(X/AP)

The Australian board had made the decision long back that if Australia won at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Border would present the trophy to the home team, and if India managed to retain the title by levelling the series at 2-2 with a victory in the fifth Test, Gavaskar would present the trophy to stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah. However, an awkward scene unfolded at the venue on Sunday as Gavaskar was not invited to the podium despite the India legend being present at the ground for commentary duties.

Following Gavaskar's reaction and the backlash from fans on social media, Cricket Australia conceded it was the wrong decision and that both Border and Gavaskar should have handed the trophy together to Cummins.

"We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage,” a CA spokesperson said.

'Just because I am an Indian...'

Gavaskar, speaking to Code Sports following the snub, was quite displeased at Cricket Australia.

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India,” Gavaskar said. “I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. Just because I am an Indian (I did not present the trophy). I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border.”

The veteran India batter, however, admitted in a conversation with ABC Sport that he was informed prior to the Sydney decider that only one between him and Border would present the trophy depending on the result.

"If India didn't win or draw the series I wouldn't be required," he said. "I'm not feeling sad, but I'm just feeling a little perplexed. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there."