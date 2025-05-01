CSK ‘to free up purse for IPL 2026’ by releasing R Ashwin: Former India coach makes bombshell claim

R Ashwin rejoined CSK for Rs. 9.75 Crore in the mega auction last year, but the veteran spinner has failed to justify the massive price tag. In seven matches, Ashwin has taken only five wickets at an economy of 9.29. The former India cricketer’s form has been reflective of CSK’s, who have been knocked out of the playoff race after their defeat to PBKS on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates during a match.(PTI)

After CSK’s defeat to PBKS, former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar predicted that Ashwin would be released ahead of IPL 2026.

“Whether they retain Ashwin or not is going to be another big question because that's where the money is locked in. If they want to free up their purse a little bit, in the knowledge that they might not want to use Ashwin as much as they have used in this particular season. So, probably out of those big-ticket players, those are the two players (Ashwin and Pathirana) that they might just think of whether they want to keep them or maybe find a replacement for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, former India player Harbhajan Singh has criticised CSK’s decision to hardly use Ashwin this season, and questioned the reason behind paying such a huge amount for the spinner.

“Chennai didn’t select the team based on conditions. Had Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played together against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings could have won the match. You didn’t pay INR 10 crore for Ashwin to bench him. I don’t know why he is not playing, but it seems he might have fought with someone,” he said.

“He is not the only one who hasn’t performed. Others are still playing despite their ordinary performances, but Ashwin is out of the team. He should have played against Punjab, as the ball was spinning.”

Out of the playoff race, CSK are bottom of the standings with four points in 10 matches, packed with two wins and eight defeats.