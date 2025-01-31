Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defending champions India enter Women's U19 T20 World Cup final; to face South Africa for title

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 03:16 PM IST

India defeated England by nine wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. 

G Kamalini's well-paced fifty complemented the excellent work of spinners as defending champions India subdued England by nine wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Friday.

India defeated England by nine wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. (ICC - X )
India defeated England by nine wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. (ICC - X )

India will face South Africa in the title match on Sunday. The Proteas qualified for their first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final following an impressive five-wicket win over Australia in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia (3/21) and Vaishnavi Sharma (3/23) shackled England with fine spell to limit them to 113 for eight.

India made 117 for one in 15 overs riding on good knocks of openers G Trisha (35, 29b, 5x4s) and Kamalini (56 not out, 50b, 8x4s).

Trisha went off the blocks quite quickly and her preferred scoring route was the 'V' down the ground as India raced to 44 for no loss in the Power Play.

Kamalini has a slice of fortune as well as England skipper Abigale Norgrove grassed the ball while catching an uppish drive off pacer Amu Surenkumar.

The dismissal of Trisha, who was bowled by left-arm spinner Phoebe Brett after a 60-run alliance, did not deter Kamalini as she added 47 runs with Sanika Chalke (11) for the unbroken second wicket as India cantered home.

Kamalini's batting was all about precise placing and finding angles rather than power as England bowlers ran out of options against the left-hander.

Earlier, England batters were inexplicably stubborn with their intention to play sweep and paddles, resulting in five of them getting castled in a total of six bowled dismissals.

In fact, England made a bright beginning reaching 37 for no loss in the fifth over before the malice set in in their ranks.

India to face South Africa in the final

Jemima Spence (9) was out pressing forward for a defensive prod, but was beaten by left-arm spinner Sisodia's darted-in delivery.

"I bowled on the same spot and let the ball do the work. I bowled more to batters instead of doing single-wicket practice," said player-of-the-match Sisodia.

"It helps me. I need a batter in front of me to try new things. The final is the wish and that's the goal for all of us here," she added.

Trudy Johnson was the first to play sweep and was bowled by Sisodia. England then went through a phase of solidity.

Davina Perrin (45, 40b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Norgrove (30, 25, 3x4s, 1x6) shared a stance of 44 runs for the third wicket as England marched to 73 for two in 10 overs.

But the second half of England's innings saw reckless employment of sweep and its varieties, as they could only manage 40 runs in the final 10 overs, losing six wickets.

Norgrove, Perrin, Charlotte Stubbs and Katie Jones, all poorly executed that shot to get out.

England lost three wickets in the 16th over to tumble irrevocably.

Apart from Stubbs, Prisha Thanawala and Charlotte Lambert fell in the space of three balls as England were reduced to 92 for eight.

In the last four overs, the late-order batters hung around to take their side past the 100-run mark which was woefully short on this day.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On