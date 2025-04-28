'Don't know what Delhi Capitals...': Axar Patel's tactical errors vs RCB shredded, 'wrong intent' verdict passed

Axar Patel has emerged as a breath of fresh air in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Captaining Delhi Capitals for the first time, the all-rounder has shown excellent tactical acumen. However, the 31-year-old erred in judgment for the first time, and some of his decisions cost Delhi Capitals the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Former India spinner Anil Kumble called out some blunders, saying he could not "understand" what Axar Patel was thinking. Anil Kumble shredded Axar Patel's tactical blunders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (AFP)

In the final two overs of the contest, RCB needed 17 runs to win. Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera both had overs left. However, Axar Patel decided to hand the ball to Mukesh Kumar, who had already proven costly.

Tim David then did not waste any time as he finished the job inside Mukesh Kumar's over, and there was no need for a final over to be bowled. In the final four overs, RCB needed 38 off 24 balls. From the 17th to the 19th, Mitchell Starc was not brought into the attack, and this move shocked Kumble.

"I don't know what Delhi Capitals were thinking. When you have 17 runs to defend in the last two overs, you give the 19th over to your best bowler to take it till the end," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

"I was surprised that he gave the ball to Mukesh, not Starc. The result might have been the same, but the intent was wrong," he added.

'Must be the hangover'

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that Axar Patel had the match against Rajasthan Royals in mind, in which Mitchell Starc defended nine runs in the final over, taking the contest into the Super Over.

However, he said that the fixture against RCB required different tactics, and Mitchell Starc should have bowled the 19th over as he could have put RCB under further pressure with Virat Kohli back in the hut.

"It must be the hangover from the game against RR. Axar must have thought that since Starc had defended nine runs in that last over, so let's give this to Mukesh and see," Bangar said.

"It might have worked, but the thought process was wrong. Your best bowler should have bowled that over. Even if Starc conceded 12 runs, you have a legspinner, Nigam, for the last over if you don't want to bowl Mukesh. Spinners sometimes create magical moments. It was a mistake on Axar's part," he added.

Speaking of the fixture between DC and RCB, the latter chased down 163 with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare as Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli played knocks of 73* and 51, respectively.

With this win, RCB jumped to the top of the points table. However, they can be leapfrogged by Gujarat Titans if they win their match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.