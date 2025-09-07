Gautam Gambhir lays down the challenge for his players ahead of Asia Cup 2025: ‘Every time you play for the country…’

The eight-team Asia Cup 2025 is about to begin, and India will play its first match on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian contingent arrived in Dubai on Thursday, and the team hit the ground running on Friday with its first training session. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman and the UAE. Ahead of the beginning of the tournament, head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a clear message to every member of the squad, and it definitely shows he means business. Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the Indian contingent has already arrived in Dubai. (Action Images via Reuters)

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who is part of the 15-member squad, revealed that Gambhir told his players that they have an opportunity to do something “new” for the country, and they should accept the challenge and take the bull by its horns.

India's first training session on Friday was attended by every player, and even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were seen going through the hard yards.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team while Gill will serve as his deputy. It remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson gets a chance in the playing XI as Gill is most likely to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma.

“There is always one thing that the coach has always said to every player. Whenever you play for the country, you have the opportunity to do something new,” Dube said in a video posted by the official handle of BCCI.

‘Very excited’

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill sounded excited to be back in the T20I fold, after having missed international matches since July 2024 as he prioritised Tests and ODIs.

It must be mentioned that Gill was the vice-captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024, and he has now been reinstated in that role, opening the door for him to become the captain in the shortest format going forward.

“Very excited. I think it's a great group. The way we have been playing in T20S has been nothing short of entertaining cricket. Very happy to join the group,” said Gill.

Jasprit Bumrah will play his first T20I after the World Cup last year, which India won by defeating South Africa in Barbados. The pacer said it is really great to be a part of a team with so much young energy.

“It feels very good. I have joined the T20I team after a long time. This three-week window was good, got some time home. Some young people and young energy are in this team. So exciting times ahead,” said Bumrah.