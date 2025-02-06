Hardik Pandya told Virat Kohli he 'had to stay till...', reveals act that 'panicked' Pakistan during T20 WC 2022 game

Virat Kohli’s unforgettable knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains etched in cricketing folklore. It was a night when Kohli single-handedly orchestrated one of India’s greatest T20I victories, rescuing the team from a dire situation against their arch-rivals. India's Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya celebrate after beating Pakistan by 4 wickets during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022(ANI)

Now, over two years later, India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shed light on a crucial conversation he had with Kohli during that high-pressure run chase.

Pandya, who walked in to bat during India’s dramatic top-order collapse, revealed that his immediate priority was to ensure Kohli stayed at the crease until the final over.

“My first thought was obviously that we could do it. It looked like a very steep hill to climb, but for me, I’ve been in many games where you don’t lose a battle until you give up, right? So, it was about believing in ourselves, staying at the crease, and taking the game ball by ball, step by step,” Pandya told ICC.

"Let’s see who cracks under pressure. My primary objective in this game was for Virat to play as long as possible. As soon as I walked in, my only message to him was that he had to stay until the 20th over," he added.

India had suffered a major setback, losing their top and middle order in quick succession. With the chase looking improbable, Pandya and Kohli forged a crucial partnership, bringing India back into contention. Kohli’s masterful 82* off 53 balls, punctuated by six fours and four sixes, was the turning point of the contest.

Hardik also revealed he decided to target Mohammad Nawaz, and stated that the Pakistan players were panicking with the aggression from the duo.

"When Nawaz came on to bowl, I specifically remember saying, ‘I’m going to go after him.’ I knew I had to accelerate. I knew that if the ball landed in my arc, I was going to attack.

“It was a great opportunity for us to win the game by being fearless because there was no room left for holding ourselves back—we had to play risky cricket. As soon as we targeted him, we could see panic setting in—the way players were running around on the field,” said Hardik.

Kohli's six against Rauf

His iconic six off Haris Rauf in the 19th over is still hailed as one of the greatest shots in cricket history. Speaking about Kohli’s unforgettable shot off Rauf, Pandya described the raw emotion of the moment. “Pure emotion, man. We were so excited. That shot was like breaking the opponent’s back. When you stay in the fight, you stay in the hunt, and a lot of things start going your way. This is one of those iconic games that will always be remembered.”

As India gear up for their upcoming ODI series against England, Kohli and Pandya will reunite once again. While Hardik is coming off a strong showing in the T20I series against England, Kohli will be looking to rediscover his form after a challenging run in red-ball cricket. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, the duo’s presence in India’s middle order will be crucial in shaping the team’s fortunes.