Harmanpreet Kaur suffers neck injury after bizarre stumping scare, walks off teary-eyed delivery before India's PAK win

India bounced back after a 58-run hammering against New Zealand on Friday in their Women's T20 World Cup opener, with a six-wicket victory against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but there was a major concern for the team as captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked off the field, teary-eyed, just a delivery before the winning run was struck. Harmanpreet Kaur suffered neck injury during Pakistan game

Harmanpreet, who snubbed her No. 3 role in the match against Pakistan, looked keen on getting the winning run after reducing the equation to two required off the final 16 balls. However, with Nida Dar keeping the pressure on two back-to-back dot balls, the 35-year-old looked to a cheeky single by attempting a late cut right past the wicketkeeper. However, she failed to connect with the outside off delivery, and in her attempt, lost balance and fell outside the crease, before hurriedly making her way back. It was during this instance when Harmanpreet injured her neck.

She did survive a stumping scare after the wicketkeeper made a meal of the opportunity, but was soon seen clutching her neck in pain, while there were tears in her eyes. The team physio ran in quickly to attend Harmanpreet, but the India captain took no further risk as she walked off the field retired hurt.

Sajana Sajeevan walked in as Harmanpreet replacement and she lofted the widish delivery from Nida over extra cover for a boundary as India wrapped up the chase with seven balls to spare.

Update on Harmanpreet Kaur's injury

BCCI is yet to come up with an official statement on Harmanpreet's injury, the degree of it and whether she would be available for the must-win game against Sri Lanka next week in a repeat of the Asia Cup final.

She, however, skipped the post-match interaction as her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, filled in. Giving an update on Harmanpreet's inujry when asked by former England captain and presenter Nasser Hussain, the India vice-captain said: "Too soon to say anything, the medics are looking at it. Hopefully she is alright."