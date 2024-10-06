Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harmanpreet Kaur suffers neck injury after bizarre stumping scare, walks off teary-eyed delivery before India's PAK win

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 06, 2024 07:18 PM IST

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also skipped the post-match presentation with BCCI yet to give an update on her injury

India bounced back after a 58-run hammering against New Zealand on Friday in their Women's T20 World Cup opener, with a six-wicket victory against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but there was a major concern for the team as captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked off the field, teary-eyed, just a delivery before the winning run was struck.

Harmanpreet Kaur suffered neck injury during Pakistan game
Harmanpreet Kaur suffered neck injury during Pakistan game

Harmanpreet, who snubbed her No. 3 role in the match against Pakistan, looked keen on getting the winning run after reducing the equation to two required off the final 16 balls. However, with Nida Dar keeping the pressure on two back-to-back dot balls, the 35-year-old looked to a cheeky single by attempting a late cut right past the wicketkeeper. However, she failed to connect with the outside off delivery, and in her attempt, lost balance and fell outside the crease, before hurriedly making her way back. It was during this instance when Harmanpreet injured her neck.

She did survive a stumping scare after the wicketkeeper made a meal of the opportunity, but was soon seen clutching her neck in pain, while there were tears in her eyes. The team physio ran in quickly to attend Harmanpreet, but the India captain took no further risk as she walked off the field retired hurt.

Sajana Sajeevan walked in as Harmanpreet replacement and she lofted the widish delivery from Nida over extra cover for a boundary as India wrapped up the chase with seven balls to spare.

Update on Harmanpreet Kaur's injury

BCCI is yet to come up with an official statement on Harmanpreet's injury, the degree of it and whether she would be available for the must-win game against Sri Lanka next week in a repeat of the Asia Cup final.

She, however, skipped the post-match interaction as her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, filled in. Giving an update on Harmanpreet's inujry when asked by former England captain and presenter Nasser Hussain, the India vice-captain said: "Too soon to say anything, the medics are looking at it. Hopefully she is alright."

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On