Here’s how MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with teammates and loved ones, watch video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with Indian teammates on Sunday (IST). Also, members of the Indian team including coach, Ravi Shastri, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in the video shared by BCCI on his official handle. In the video, Dhoni was seen cutting the cake along with Ziva, while the India squad clapped and sang the birthday song. These celebrations came after India crushed Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

After cutting the cake, Dhoni was seen feeding the cake to his family, and then sharing it with the rest of the India team members.

Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal along with KL Rahul were seen stepping up to Dhoni to get a slice of the cake. They were soon followed in by India captain Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, was seen playing with Ziva.

Earlier, the Indian team marched into the semis after a resounding win against Sri Lanka following which captain Virat Kohli said that the team seems to have all the bases covered.

“We wanted to play good cricket. To be honest, we didn’t expect this kind of scoreline heading into the semis. But that’s what consistent performances and hard work get you. Really proud and happy of our team. Most amazing team to be a part of. It is really a honor to play for India,” Kohli said.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:57 IST